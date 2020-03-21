DUKE, Herman H. Jr., 55, known by Herman, J.R. and Junior, died Monday, March 16, 2020. He is survived by his dad, Herman Duke Sr.; his partner, Mary Borum; Lisa Duke; five children, Courtney Singleton, Jessica Duke, Megan Morman, Bobby Johnson and Braxton Borum; three granddaughters, Paislee and Lacie Singleton and Eva Morman. He was best known for his love of baseball and fishing as a youth; learning plaster and drywall from his dad; playing and teaching others the game of slow pitch softball. His knuckle ball pitching style was every batter's nightmare. When his turkey ears heard the opposing team complaining about it, he went into the dugout smiling and laughing. He never met a stranger and was always the life of the scene. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date, day and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in memory of him to Virginia's Non-game Wildlife Program at license.gooutdoorsvirginia.com. This program survives only by donations. Online condolences at woodyfuneralhomeatlee.com.View online memorial
Service information
Mar 22
Visitation
Sunday, March 22, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA 23116
Mar 23
Funeral Service
Monday, March 23, 2020
1:30PM-2:00PM
Woody Funeral Home - Atlee Chapel
9271 Shady Grove Road
Mechanicsville, VA 23116
