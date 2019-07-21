DUKE, Lena Eleanor. On Monday, July 15, 2019, our dear aunt, Lena Eleanor Duke, 85, of Colonial Heights, was called home to rest. The daughter of Lena Rao and John Vogel Fisher, she was adopted by Emma Gordon Fisher and Clifton Archibald "Shorty" Duke after her mother passed during childbirth. The youngest of six Duke children, Clifford Albert "C.A." Duke (Elizabeth), Allie Gordon "Sister" (Ralph) Johnson, Thelma Lucille (Leonard) Young, Dorothy Marie "Dot" (Nelson) Van Fossen, Mildred Louise "Milly" (Chuck) Johnson and Ramona Ann "Bootsie" (Bill) Godwin; Lena was a devoted daughter, beloved sister and loving aunt to many. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.View online memorial