DULEY, ROBERT

DULEY, Dr. Robert Kingston "Red," died June 30, 2020, at the age of 94. He was born on May 13, 1926, in Jersey City, New Jersey, and was the youngest of the five children of Louis Duley Sr. and Virginia Crump Duley. He was predeceased by his parents; and brothers, John, Louis Jr. and Bill; and sister, Mary. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Tooker Duley; his sons, Robert Duley (Kathy) and their children, Virginia, Chris Lane and Katie Pine (Jonny); and Michael Duley (Lisa) and their children, Michael and Caroline. He is also survived by his four stepchildren, Leslie Tooker Roberson (Stewart) and their children, Meredith Nusbaum (Chris) and Jeffrey; Christin Tooker Wood (Mory) and their children, Ty (Katy), Abigail and Mason; David Tooker (Mary) and their children, Matthew and Sarah Elizabeth Graham (Parker); and Stephen Tooker (Ruth). He is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Tim Lane, Edwin Lane, Liam Lane, Emmeline Lane, Nate Nusbaum, Lily Wood, Claire Nusbaum and Liam Wood. Survivors include two nieces, Dinah Dooley Showman and Sharon Dooley; and a nephew, Bruce Davidson. Red grew up in Richmond and graduated from John Marshall High School. He was a member of the Merchant Marines during World War II, serving as a Seaman on the USS Wilson Creek. He began his higher education journey at Duke University, followed by Kings Point Merchant Marines Academy and earned his undergraduate degree from the University of Richmond. He was a member of the University of Virginia Medical School, Class of 1955. He served as an active duty Air Force flight surgeon at Cannon AFB in Clovis, New Mexico. He placed a premium on continuing education throughout his long career as a caring and successful physician. Dr. Duley was a general practitioner for over 50 years in Richmond. For nearly his entire medical career, he maintained a solo practice serving generations of children, families and seniors. He was deeply devoted to the Little Sisters of the Poor and for years he donated his expertise and time to the Sisters' and residents' healthcare needs. As well, with longstanding dedication, he provided volunteer medical support at The Virginia Home, Camp Virginia and the Henrico Jail. Also known as "Dad," "Doc," "Docie" to his family, he was a humble, hardworking, fun-loving, gregarious and passionate man who regularly poured his boundless love over his family and friends. He and "Nancy Jo" enjoyed their nearly 40 years of marriage and romance immensely, with a life full of laughter and frivolity. His life's journey and his devotion to his profession inspired many in his family to similarly serve humankind. He served with and learned from scores of medical professionals across the years. He valued his longstanding friendships with the circle of doctors with whom he bonded during their decades of weekly golf outings at the Country Club of Virginia. The family would like to thank the many caregivers, including hospice providers, who supported Dr. Duley at Spring Arbor in Henrico. A private burial will be held for the family. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the UVA Medical School Foundation (www.giving.virginia.edu; P.O. Box 37963 Boone, Iowa 50036-4963), the Little Sisters of the Poor (littlesistersofthepoorvirginia.org; 1503 Michaels Road, Richmond, Va. 23229), The Virginia Home (www.thevirginiahome.org; 1101 Hampton Street, Richmond, Va. 23230) or a charity of your choice.View online memorial
