DUNAWAY, James "Howard," age 76, of Emmerton, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Howard was predeceased by his parents, Robert F. and Louise V. Dunaway; and a brother, Robert F. Dunaway Jr. Howard served in the United States Army and retired from the Naval Surface Warfare Center in Dahlgren in 1999, after 31 years of service. Howard is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra; daughters, Tracie (Bones) Beckham and Tina (David) Davenport; two granddaughters, Kaylyn King and Caroline Davenport; a great-grandson, W. Chance Davis; and a sister, Joyce A. Bradshaw. Funeral services will be held at the Welch Marks Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on February 15, 2020, and the Reverends Neale Schools and David Dunaway will officiate. Memorial contributions can be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500, Chicago, Ill. 60611.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 15
Visitation
Saturday, February 15, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Welch Funeral Home- Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Road
WARSAW, VA 22572
Guaranteed delivery before James's Visitation begins.
Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
2:00PM
Welch Funeral Home- Marks Chapel
10300 Richmond Road
WARSAW, VA 22572
Guaranteed delivery before James's Service begins.