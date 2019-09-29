DUNAWAY, Joseph Henry Sr., 91, of Burgess, died September 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Betty Dodson Dunaway; his parents and two brothers. Mr. Dunaway was a member of Fairfields United Methodist Church, Heathsville Masonic Lodge #109 A.F. & A.M. and a lifetime member of the ACCA Temple in Richmond and the Northern Neck Shrine Club. For 26 years, he was an engineer with the Menhaden Fishing Industry. His fishing career included chasing menhaden fish in the waters from Virginia to the Gulf and to New York. For 28 years, he was in marine maintenance as a welder for Zapata Haynie/Omega Protein. Joe enjoyed his vegetable and flower garden, watching it grow and sharing the harvest with friends. Surviving are a son, Joseph H. Dunaway Jr. (Connie); a daughter, Denise D. Barriere (Andrew); granddaughter, Kaitlin Dunaway; great-grandson, Brighton Hearold; a dedicated niece, Mary Lee Kent (Kenny). Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, at Fairfields Baptist Church cemetery, Burgess with Masonic Rites. Memorials may be made to ACCA Temple Shrine, 1712 Bellevue Avenue, Richmond, Va. 23227.View online memorial
