DUNCAN, Annie Marie, 77, of Richmond, departed this life Sunday, March 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Tom Horne and Dazel Norville. She leaves cherished memories to her daughter, Tasha Duncan; son, Anthony Duncan; grandson, Evan Phillips; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where a private Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. Live streaming is available on the March website.View online memorial
