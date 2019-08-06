DUNFORD, Beatrix, 93, of Richmond, Va., passed peacefully in her sleep on Friday, August 2, 2019. She was preceded in death by her parents, Stanley and Vera Darrow; siblings, Ida Joslin and Howard Darrow; husbands, Lucian Leary, Lindberg Dunford and Tedd Frazier; sons, Phillip and Pat Leary; and daughter, Colleen Leary. She is survived by her daughters, Jill Murphy and Linda Landell; son, Jack Leary; grandchildren, Beverly (Mike) Hamme, Bill (Susie) North, Chris Leary, Angela Spain, Jennifer Allen, Jen Bezts, and Liz (Bill ) Marsh; great-grandchildren, Heather Moore, Jessica Hamme, Billy and Tiffany North, Kevin, Kendra, Kierra and Brandon Spain and Stanford Landell III; great-great-grandson, River Haze Spain. Born in New Haven, New York on December 30, 1925. She grew up on a strawberry farm, married young, loved and enjoyed her family. She was passionate about photography and painting. She earned many accommodations throughout her career at DGSC. In her final years, she enjoyed her Senior Connection and playing bingo. The family will receive friends on Thursday, August 8, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Iron Bridge Rd., N. Chesterfield, Va. A funeral ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. the next day at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Park.View online memorial