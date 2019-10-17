DUNFORD, Charles Davis, 84, of Wake, Va., departed his life Sunday, October 13, 2019. Charles was a retired employee of Philip Morris U.S.A. Richmond, Va. and later moved to Wake, Va., where he resided the past 30 years. He is survived by brother, Carlton J. Dunford (Bobbi); sister, Deborah J. Hicks (Dan); and brother, Dennis D. Dunford (Brenda). He has several children and grandchildren. Visitation will be at Morrissett Funeral Home, 6500 Ironbridge Rd., on Thursday, October 17, 6 till 8 p.m. Graveside service will be Friday, October 18, at 11 a.m. in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial