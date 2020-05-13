DUNFORD, Daniel M., 66, of Midlothian, went to be with the Lord on May 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Dunford; two sons, Steve and Frankie Dunford; a granddaughter, Holly; and six brothers and sisters, Jimmy, Freda, Robert, Revea, Theresa and Joe. He was retired from Utz Potato Chip Co. and a U.S. Army veteran. His remains rest at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where the family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, and where a funeral ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
Service information
May 15
Visitation
Friday, May 15, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Bliley's Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, Virginia 23224
May 15
Service
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00AM
Bliley's Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, Virginia 23224
