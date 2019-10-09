DUNGEE-BYRD, Jacquelynn, formerly of King and Queen, departed this life on Saturday, October 5, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11, at Fifth Baptist Church Richmond, Va., with a viewing one hour prior to the service. A public viewing will take place Thursday, October 10, at Vincent Funeral Home, 417 11th St., West Point, Va., 5 to 7 p.m. with the family receiving friends from 5 to 6 p.m. Tributes may be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
