DUNKLEY, William Floyd Jr., 72, of Chesapeake, Va., passed away May 2, 2020. Bill was born in Richmond, Va., to the late William F. Dunkley Sr. and Mrs. Anne Jane Talley Dunkley. He was a faithful member of Centerville Baptist Church; having served as a Deacon, Sunday school Director and Teacher and was a member of the choir. Bill served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Independence and was a veteran of the Vietnam era. He was a Project Manager/Estimator and Vice-President of Shoreline Contractors. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Patricia Jenkins Dunkley; daughters, Anne Dunkley Macy (William) and Susan Elisabeth Dunkley; brother, Michael Dunkley (Martha); and two grandsons, Matthew and Jonathan Macy. Memorial contributions may be made to Centerville Baptist Church. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.

