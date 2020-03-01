DUNLAP, Barnwell Sams "Barney" III, 70, died Monday, February 24, 2020, following a long illness. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 16, 1949. He was the son of the late Barnwell Sams Dunlap Jr. and Sue Alderman Dunlap. As his parents moved to Virginia when he was a toddler, Barney grew up calling Richmond home. He graduated from St. Christopher's School and went on to receive his bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering from Georgia Institute of Technology. He returned to Richmond to begin a professional career in engineering with Dominion Energy that spanned more than 35 years. He was an active member of Grace and Holy Trinity Church, serving on the Child Care Board, as an acolyte coordinator, Lay Eucharistic Minister, server scheduler and usher. Always the model train enthusiast, Barney enjoyed his retirement as a member of a local model train club. Barney is survived by his daughter, Sarah Barrett Dunlap; and sister, Susan Alderman Dunlap. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., Richmond. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 3, at Grace and Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 8 N. Laurel St., Richmond, Va. Interment will be private.View online memorial
