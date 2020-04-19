DUNN, Peggy Gray, 78, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on April 15, 2020, in Chippenham Hospital due to renal failure. Her only surviving daughter, Angela M. Ruizcalderon; and son-in-law, John M. Ruizcalderon, were at her side as she passed. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Gray; and her mother, Flossie Gray. Born in Boykins, Va., and raised in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., Peggy married and moved to Richmond, Va., where she lived until her passing. Peggy loved to travel. She traveled most to various Caribbean islands and Hawaii, which was her favorite locale. She took many cruises and bus tours and enjoyed traveling and dining with friends at any opportunity. Her retirement was spent enjoying the company of friends and her beloved Shih-Tzu, Charlie. Affinity Funeral Service of Richmond, Va., will conduct a private cremation. Interment will be private. Friends and family are welcome to share memories and final wishes on the online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…