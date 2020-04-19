DUNN, Peggy Gray, 78, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away on April 15, 2020, in Chippenham Hospital due to renal failure. Her only surviving daughter, Angela M. Ruizcalderon; and son-in-law, John M. Ruizcalderon, were at her side as she passed. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Gray; and her mother, Flossie Gray. Born in Boykins, Va., and raised in Roanoke Rapids, N.C., Peggy married and moved to Richmond, Va., where she lived until her passing. Peggy loved to travel. She traveled most to various Caribbean islands and Hawaii, which was her favorite locale. She took many cruises and bus tours and enjoyed traveling and dining with friends at any opportunity. Her retirement was spent enjoying the company of friends and her beloved Shih-Tzu, Charlie. Affinity Funeral Service of Richmond, Va., will conduct a private cremation. Interment will be private. Friends and family are welcome to share memories and final wishes on the online guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.

