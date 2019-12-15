DUNN, Sandra Lee, 74, of Beaverdam, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Royal Christmas Dunn Sr. Sandra is survived by her children, Royal Dunn Jr. (Amanda), Christie Edwards (Frank); grandchildren, Samantha, Dalton, Rebekah, Dale, Haley, T.J. and Belle; and her brother, Arthur Johnson (Cora). The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home.View online memorial