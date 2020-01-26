DUNN WATTS WHITAKER, Jean, 76, of Henrico, passed peacefully, surrounded by family on January 11, 2020. She is survived by her four children, eight grandsons and eight great-grandchildren, two brothers. The family will receive friends Tuesday, January 28, 2020, 5 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Staples Mill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 29, 1 p.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. A private interment to follow. For condolences, see blileys.com.View online memorial
Jan 28
Memorial Visitation
Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Bliley's - Staples Mill
Jan 29
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church
Richmond, VA 23228
