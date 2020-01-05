DUNNAVANT, Reginald Jarvis "Reggie," 69, of Victoria, Virginia, was found dead December 14, 2019. He was born December 29, 1949, son of the late Shirley Brydie Dunnavant and Glada Geneva Jarvis. He is survived by two sons, R. Forrest of Vermont and E. Lee of Victoria, Virginia; and a granddaughter, Macy Beth Dunnavant. He was preceded in death by brothers, Mark and Forrest Dunnavant; and sister, Nancy Dunnavant Provo. After graduating from Central High School in 1968, he attended the University of Richmond and graduated with a B.A. in 1972. Reggie earned a master's degree from Longwood College in 1983. He was an extremely talented athlete who was a standout in baseball, basketball and track in high school. He was a four-year letterman in baseball at the University of Richmond and earned numerous awards, among them: member of "Most Outstanding Athletes of America" (1972) and 1972 Southern Conference Player of the Year. He also had the 1972 Southern Conference highest batting average. He was among the top 10 hitters in the Southern Conference all four years he attended the U of R. In addition to teaching social studies at Central High School, Reggie coached baseball for 23 years and basketball for 10 years. He retired from teaching and coaching after the 1999 season. As baseball coach, Reggie led his team to several baseball championships, among them 12 James River District championships, eight Region B championships and two State Group A championships. He was the 1987 VHSCA Coach of the year. He was also a successful basketball coach. Reggie was a member and sang in the choir at the Victoria Baptist Church, where funeral services will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 11 a.m. Interment in the Lakeview Cemetery, Victoria. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Victoria Baptist Church, Victoria, Virginia 23974. Online condolences may be made at www.staplesfh.com. Staples Funeral Home Victoria, Va., in charge of arrangements.View online memorial
