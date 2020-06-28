DUNSTAN, James Cummings. Jim passed away on March 22, 2020, at the age of 94 after a life he described as happy and blessed, and his family lovingly and gratefully appreciated as well lived. His wife, Julia Spies Dunstan; children, James C. Dunstan Jr. (Sarah), Robert W. Dunstan (Mary Ellen) and Elizabeth Dunstan Maddux (Chuck); eight grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren invite his extended family and friends to share in Jim's remembrance in a belated celebration. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 401 Alderman Rd., Charlottesville, Va. on July 2 at 1:30 p.m. Due to current COVID restrictions, St. Thomas requires preregistration of participants at the following link, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dunston-memorial-mass-tickets-110397696482. Registration on site is also available ending a half hour before the ceremony. There will be a reception to follow at Farmington Country Club. The family invites you to attend only if you are willing and able to observe the current COVID restrictions which include mandatory masks.View online memorial
