DUNSTAN, James Cummings. Jim passed away on March 22, 2020, at the age of 94, after a life he described as happy and blessed and his family lovingly and gratefully appreciated as well-lived. He was predeceased by his first wife, Elizabeth Hutchinson Dunstan, "Betty," married 48 years; and is survived by his wife, Julia Spies Dunstan, married 21 years. He is survived by his brother, William M. Dunstan, Ph.D. of Suffolk, Va.; and was predeceased by his brother, Thomas S. Dunstan, M.D. He leaves behind his three children, James C. Jr., M.D. (Sarah), retired Orthopedic Surgeon of Lynchburg, Virginia, Robert W., DVM (Mary Ellen), Distinguished Scientist at AbbVie in Worchester, Mass. and Elizabeth (Chuck) Maddux, ANP-BC, Nurse Practitioner in Richmond, Va. Jim was also blessed with eight special grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. Born in Bayonne, New Jersey November 3, 1925, he was the second son of Thomas and Elizabeth Dunstan. Gifted and hard-working scholastically, Jim skipped two grades in grammar school, finished salutatorian at the Pingry School and won an academic scholarship to Princeton. He transferred to Yale for ROTC, graduating at age 19 with a B.S. in engineering. Jim served our country in the Navy during WWII as Ensign aboard the PC 1173. He was recalled in the Korean War serving as a lieutenant on the USS Perry and honorably discharged from the Navy in 1953. Jim's business career began at General Cable, where he had been the youngest plant manager and ended at Essex Wire, where he had been their youngest Vice- President. In 1969, after leaving a successful business career, he enrolled in the doctoral program at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business completing his Ph.D. in finance in three-and-a-half years. From there he launched his teaching career at Darden retiring as a tenured professor in 1994. During this time, he was an examination administrator for the Charter Financial Analysts, active in executive training programs, a director of public utilities for the Virginia State Corporation Commission and he worked for Harry Byrd in the U.S. Senate. During his career and in retirement, Jim had served on many boards. In the for-profit area, he served on nine Fortune 500 company boards and 15 other boards as director or consultant. In the non-profit area, he was always active with service to multiple organizations, including the National Board of the Girl Scouts of America, The Farmington Country Club Board and that of the Tayloe Murphy Institute. He served on the Martha Jefferson Hospital Board for nine years with two years as chairman. He served on the UVa Health Science Foundation Board for seven years with two years as vice-chairman. He served on the Charlottesville Catholic School Board with whom he facilitated the building of their St. Dunstan Chapel. His strong commitment to his Catholic faith, assistance to Bishop Sullivan on the Diocesan Finance Committee and generosity to Catholic causes resulted in his being honored as a Knight of Malta. His service and support of the University of Virginia was recognized with selection into the Raven Society. He also enjoyed his membership in the Oliver Turner Society. Jim always said that he had been most fortunate in family, especially in marrying two wonderful women. They had been a great source of support and love. Betty was full of life and a wonderful mother to their children. Julia had truly enlivened him, especially with great caring and exciting travel adventures. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, a dynamic and talented teacher and a morally strong leader imbued with a very generous spirit, he is missed greatly. The family thanks Sarah DeWitt of Hospice of the Piedmont and the kind caregivers at Martha Jefferson House for the wonderful care they provided. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Charlottesville at a later date with a reception to follow. A private burial service will occur in the next several weeks. Please consider making a donation to the Charlottesville Catholic School, 1205 Pen Park Rd., Charlottesville, Va. 22901, to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, Va. 24482 or to the Martha Jefferson House, 1600 Gordon Ave., Charlottesville, Va. 22903. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.View online memorial
Service information
Apr 3
Graveside Service
Friday, April 3, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Emmanuel Episc. Church Cemetery
-
-, - -
-
-, - -
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside Service begins.
Tags
Most Popular
-
Virginia ABC allowing all restaurants with on-premises licenses to sell wine and beer to go. Could cocktails be next?
-
UPDATE: 7th person in Virginia dies from COVID-19
-
'I hear the symptoms feel differently for everybody' : A Richmond couple in their 30s tested positive for coronavirus. This is their story.
-
UPDATED: Richmond restaurants that are open for takeout, curbside delivery or delivery
-
Thousands of Richmond's restaurant workers, hair stylists, baristas and hotel workers just lost their jobs. They don't know what's next.