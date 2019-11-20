DUNSTON, Norman R., 88, of Henrico, departed this life November 15, 2019. The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Wilson & Associates - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Friday, November 22, 2019. Interment Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia.View online memorial
