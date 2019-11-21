DUNTLEY, Joan F., age 83, of Manakin-Sabot, Va., passed away at Spring Arbor Cottage of Salisbury. Her loving family include her husband, Robert L. Duntley; children, James Robert Duntley and Carole Louise Merwin (nee Duntley); her sister, Janet Sappenfield; grandchildren, Rachel Ann Glarner (nee Krebs), Katie Duntley and Michael Robert Merwin; great-grandchild, Olivia Ann Glarner. No funeral will be held. Memorials may be made to the Principia College Fund.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
