DUPKE, Margaret "Peggy" Neer, 94, passed away peacefully on February 25, 2020, to be reunited with her husband, Bill, to whom she was married for 70 years. Peggy was comforted for the past few years by her two sons, Bill Jr. (Sally, Robin d.) and Bob (Susie). A wife, mother, nurse and friend to many, Peggy enjoyed bridge, golf and especially entertaining. Her terrific sense of humor sustained her throughout her life especially in the kitchen where she ruined surprisingly few dishes. Peggy and Bill had one martini each evening around 5 p.m. with the TV off and they would toast their "two wonderful sons, may they always be healthy, wealthy and wise...and happy." They laughed about themselves, friends, family and told the same hilarious stories over and over again! Their mantra: nothing ruins a good story like an eyewitness! We, your grandchildren and great-grandchildren will miss you and love you both. A private service will be held at a later date in Wheeling, West Virginia.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Beehive, 8 feet long, discovered in ceiling of Richmond apartment
-
Richmond councilwoman calls for FBI investigation of city after top donor's development stalls
-
Family of 5 from Virginia killed in collision with wrong-way I-95 driver in Georgia
-
Developer seeks to buy Navy Hill land from Richmond and upgrade Coliseum for mixed-use development
-
D.C. sniper Malvo and Virginia agree to end Supreme Court case after Northam signs sentencing law