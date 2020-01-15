DURHAM, Claire J., passed away Monday, January 13, 2019, after complications from a stroke. Claire was born March 7, 1930, in Dumont, N.J., to Clara and Robert Geis. She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Alex; a daughter, Nancy (Barry) of Ashland; and son, David (Alison) of Virginia Beach. Claire led a rich life with eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Claire was blessed with the love of nieces, Wanda Holden (Greg), Karen Lowry and Connie Lowry (Bill Haynes). Claire was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Ashland serving as a Deacon, youth leader, member of the choir and a founding member of "the kitchen sisters." Services will be held Thursday, 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Ashland.View online memorial
