DURHAM, James Russell, 85, of Charles City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He served in the U.S. Air Force and worked as an air traffic controller with the FAA at Byrd International Airport. James was a graduate of Ruffin High School in North Carolina and an active member of several organizations including Babcock Masonic Lodge, Circle Eight Square Dance Club and the National Square Dance Caller Association. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 65 years, Annie L. Durham; children, Brian Durham (Loree), Stuart Durham (Belinda), Cheryl Durham; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 13, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, with a visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park.