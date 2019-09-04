DUVALL, Dorothy Lloyd "Dottie," a loving mother and daughter, passed away at the age of 55 on August 30, 2019. Dottie was born October 9, 1963, to Billy and Audrey Lloyd. She was married to Richard Mareen Duvall III; with whom she raised two children, Elizabeth Nicole and Andrew Richard. Dottie was lively and fun-spirited, with a contagious laugh. She had a passion for gardening and crafting, creating her own uniquely fun and beautiful wreaths. Dottie was preceded in death by her husband, Richard; and daughter, Elizabeth. She is survived by her son, Andrew; her parents, Billy and Audrey; her sister, Cheryl Lloyd; and her nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Richmond, Va., at 11 a.m.View online memorial