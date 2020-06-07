DUVALL, Joan Keckley, age 72, of Highland Springs, passed away suddenly on March 1, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Lester Keckley; and her husband of 46 years, Joseph E. Duvall (Jimmy). She is survived by her daughter, Melinda Call (Chris); two wonderful granddaughters, Sadie and Maddie; and her brothers, Bill Keckley (JoAnne) and Garry Keckley (Rebecca). She also had extended family with the Morans, Terry, Jim, Jimmy Ray (Colleen) and Andy; Shannon Slater and Kyndall and Jaiden Leroy. After Jimmy passed, she made a special companion and mate, Ed Hughes. After 15 years of service, she retired from Sears (Eastgate) and began caring for a number of children in her home for 20 years. She was a lifelong member of Leigh Street Baptist Church, where the members aren't just friends, they are also family. Due to COVID-19, a memorial will take place in the fall. Her ashes will be laid to rest alongside her husband in Quantico National Cemetery and in OBX, where she LOVED to go with Jimmy, family and her "Golden Girls." In lieu of flowers, a savings account has been set up at any C&F Bank for her granddaughters. Online condolences may be left at www.billupsfh.com.View online memorial
