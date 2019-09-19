DuVON, Kenneth Gamble Jr., passed away peacefully September 13, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Marsha E. DuVon; daughter, Logan Villarosa and her husband, Mike; grandchildren, Michael, Sophia and Thomas; sister, Ann Steele and her husband, Edward; nieces, Kim Jennifer and Debbie; and nephew, Michael Preston. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Chesterfield Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the SPCA.View online memorial
