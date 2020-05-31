DWYER, Thomas Paul, 66, passed away in his Richmond home on May 19, 2020. Born in Boston, Massachusetts, Tom was predeceased by his loving parents, James and Alice Dwyer; and brother, Jimmy Dwyer. He is survived by his beloved sons, James and Patrick; siblings, Dan Dwyer (Jackie), Kevin Dwyer (Laura), Eileen Gaddy (Billy) and Margaret Roberson (Larry); and a host of nieces and nephews. Tom graduated from VCU with a B.A. in Business and was employed at the University for many years. He moved on to work at Randolph Macon College for over 20 years as Director of Physical Plant and had just recently retired. An accomplished craftsman, outdoor enthusiast, respected colleague and proud father, Tom will be remembered for his honest and caring nature. While he could be frugal to a fault when it came to himself (yes, he shopped at Goodwill), Tom's charitable nature was boundless when it came to friends and family. He was a wonderful, down-to-earth guy, as good as they come, and he will be missed. We wish him peace and Godspeed on his journey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 9505 Gayton Road, Henrico, Va. 23229 at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Social distancing and masks will be required. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Goodwill Industries or the charity of your choice.View online memorial
