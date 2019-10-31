DYE, JOHNNIE

DYE, Johnnie B., 76, of Henrico, departed this life Sunday, October 27, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Hannah B. Dye; and his son, Jonathan R. Dye. He leaves cherished memories to his loving and devoted wife, Denise Y. Dye; daughters, Shirlette R. Dye, Morgan Dye Brown (Johnelle); sons, Travis and Adam Dye; four grandchildren, one great-grandchild, five siblings; and a host of other relatives and friends, among them one devoted nephew, Kenneth Dye. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, November 1, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at St. James Baptist Church, 2169 New Market Rd. Interment St. James cemetery.

