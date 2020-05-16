DYER, Robert Lorenzo Jr., departed this life May 14, 2020. Born February 9, 1942, in Hanover County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Dyer Sr. and Vergie Thompson Dyer and his wife, Doris Anderson Dyer. He leaves to cherish his memory three sisters, Betty Wood, Dorothy Bragg, Helen Edmond (Julies); one brother, James Dyer (Mattie); several nieces, nephews and a host of cousins. Bobby, as he was affectionately known, will be remembered as a kind and loving spirit. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.hwdabney.comView online memorial
Most Popular
-
COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia for second straight day
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
Phase One of reopening Virginia allows salons and patios to open; dining rooms and gyms must stay closed