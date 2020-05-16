DYER, ROBERT

DYER, Robert Lorenzo Jr., departed this life May 14, 2020. Born February 9, 1942, in Hanover County, he was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. Dyer Sr. and Vergie Thompson Dyer and his wife, Doris Anderson Dyer. He leaves to cherish his memory three sisters, Betty Wood, Dorothy Bragg, Helen Edmond (Julies); one brother, James Dyer (Mattie); several nieces, nephews and a host of cousins. Bobby, as he was affectionately known, will be remembered as a kind and loving spirit. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.hwdabney.com

