DYER, Vernon Tilman, was born on June 10, 1950, and went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Randolph and Viola; and nephew, Zach Fett. Vernon is survived by his wife, Pamela; daughter, Victoria; and son, William (Chelsea); grandkids, James, Elliott and Robert; and sisters, Valinda, Kathy and Anita. He served four years in the United States Air Force in Vietnam before joining Henrico Police Department in 1972. He retired, after 29 years of service, in 2001. The family will receive friends Wednesday, November 6, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Kentwood Heights Baptist Church, 2607 New Kent Hwy., Quinton, Va. 23141. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park, 6217 Memorial Dr., Sandston, Va. 23150. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to The Fix Ministry, 4465 Mount Olive-Cohoke Rd., King William, Va. 23086. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial