EACHO, William James III, "Butch," born February 26, 1963, died May 2, 2020, as a result of colon cancer. A graduate of Lee-Davis High School, Class of 1981, where he was member of the band. One year at J. Sargeant Reynolds. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy, serving four years with an honorable discharge and letters of commendations. He worked as an air craft mechanic lastly with ExpressJet. Butch had many other interest/hobbies such as photography, model trains, Taz collection, the Civil war, stamp and coin collections and horticulture which was his favorite. He enjoyed sharing his plants with others and collecting unusual plants, his mom will miss these gifts. He is survived by his mother, Winifred B. Messersmith and her husband, Ronald L.; his sister and caregiver, Ann E. Krampf; and was uncle to Craig E. Hudson (Dawn), William C. Hudson (Brianne) and daughter Isabella, Adam R. Hudson (Jennifer) and son, Oliver, and Frances Ellen Krampf. He is also survived by uncles, Robert W. Eacho, Kenneth E. Barnes and John A. Barnes, also Kenneth W. Armistead (Sherry); and lifelong friend, Bryan A. Frise. He was predeceased by his father, William J. Eacho Jr.; his grandparents, Sheriff W. J. and Nellie Eacho, Clyde and Adell Barnes; and aunt, Shirley E. Armistead. In lieu of flowers, please help a neighbor or do a kindness for a person in need. The family thanks you. The committal ceremony will take place at a later date and notification will appear in the newspaper. B.W. White Funeral Home assisting the family.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Criticism mounts as Virginia includes 15,000 antibody results in COVID-19 testing data
-
WATCH NOW: Northam grants Phase One exception to Richmond, delaying city's reopening
-
Owner of Peebles and Gordmans chains files for bankruptcy; will liquidate stores if no buyer is found
-
'You have to give us more notice': Richmond businesses react to being closed for 2 more weeks
-
Half of people around Richmond aren't wearing masks to go to the store. We counted.