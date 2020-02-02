EADDY, Johnny Mack "Pee Wee," age 48, transitioned from this life on January 24, 2020. He graduated from Armstrong High School, where he excelled in athletics and basketball. He was a beloved father, husband, son, brother and uncle. He was preceded in death by his father, Johnny Blackwell; and brother, Mario Wright. He is survived by his mother, Margaret Eaddy; daughter, Jasmine Eaddy-Tunstall; wife, Kim Eaddy; daughter, Breia Taylor; sister, Tina; six brothers, Carroll, Norman, Chris, Tim, Todd and Terry; aunt, uncle and a host of other relatives. Celebration of Life services will be held at Crawley's Funeral Home Chapel on Monday, February 3, 2020. Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon. Funeral service starts at noon with interment immediately following in Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
