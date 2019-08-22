EAGAN, Patsie Ann, passed from this life into the peace and grace of her Heavenly Father on August 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents, Annie Mae and Thomas Allen White; and her youngest brother, Frank Patterson. Patsie leaves behind two daughters, Patricia Clark and Maryanne Welch (Matthew); and six grandsons, Robert (Stephen), Patrick and David Clark and Benjamin, Samuel and Nicholas Welch; and brother, Thomas Allen White Jr. Patsie was born on September 21, 1933, and was raised in Wise, N.C. Soon after graduating from Johnston-Willis Nursing School, she married Bob, the love of her life and husband for 61 years. She spent many years abroad living in Japan, Thailand, Egypt and Hong Kong before retiring to Goochland, Virginia. Along with her husband, she was an avid antique collector and longtime volunteer at Little Sisters of the Poor. In addition to loving her family and friends, Patsie bravely battled multiple sclerosis for over 60 years. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's Catholic Church on Saturday, August 24, at 1:30 p.m. followed by burial in Westhampton Memorial Park. Reception at the church will immediately follow the interment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1503 Michaels Rd., Richmond, Va. 23229.View online memorial