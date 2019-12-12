EAGLETON, Arthur Jr., 87, of Richmond, departed this life on December 5, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Frances M. Eagleton; daughter, Nikita Eagleton; sons, Theron (Bertine), Arthur III, Victor (Kia), Jerry (Gwen) and Kenneth Eagleton; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; uncle, Kenneth Spears (Mamie); sister, Louise Belin; brother, Lawrence Eagleton (Shirley); brother-in-law, Rev. W.L. Thompson; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Wilson & Associates' - South Chapel, 1215 Jefferson Davis Hwy. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday at Union Baptist Church, 1813 Everette St. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
