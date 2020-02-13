EAKIN, DR. FRANK JR.

EAKIN, Dr. Frank E. Jr., passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Surviving are his devoted and loving wife, Frances; a sister and brother-in-law and several nieces and nephews. Frank was a graduate of the University of Richmond, Southern Baptist Theological Seminary and received a Ph.D. from the School of Arts & Sciences of Duke University. Frank dedicated his life to teaching in the university classroom. Fifty-four of those years were at the University of Richmond, making him the longest serving faculty member at that institution from which he retired January 1, 2020. On January 23, 2020, the Board of Trustees bestowed upon him the honor of Professor Emeritus of Religious Studies. During his tenure at the University of Richmond, he served as Chairman of the Religious Studies Department, Coordinator of the Master of Humanities program and held the Weinstein-Rosenthal Chair of Jewish and Christian Studies, which enabled him to deal in a multifaceted way with the pivotal religious and cultural issue of anti-Judaism. Eakin recently was chosen by Who's Who In America for its Albert Nelson Marquis Lifetime Achievement Award. Later this year, his memoir will be published along with 50 selected nominees for special recognition. Frank leaves a legacy of hundreds of students who express gratefulness for having "gotten in his classes." He was active in St. Mary's Episcopal Church, where he taught a weekly study on the lectionary readings for each Sunday. Members of that group had been a constant and abiding support for Frank and Frances. Special thanks to Sylvia McCoy, his kind and patient nurse and to the entire staff of Westminster Canterbury, for their outstanding care during his final days. Frank's unique ability for teaching and delivering his huge storehouse of knowledge will be impossible to replace. A Celebration of Life service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, February 14, at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Rd., Richmond. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.View online memorial
