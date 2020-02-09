EAKIN, FRANK

EAKIN, Dr. Frank E. Jr., passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020, after a long and valiant battle with cancer. A Service of Celebration of his life is scheduled for Friday, February 14, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary's Episcopal Church, 12291 River Rd., Richmond, Va. 23238. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Mary's Episcopal Church or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis Tenn. 38015.View online memorial
