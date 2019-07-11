EANES, Vivian "Nita" Hines, 90, of Colonial Heights, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, Virginia, to the late Horace and Violet O'Neal Spence. Nita was preceded in death by her first husband, Linwood S. Hines Jr. and husband, Garland J. Eanes. She was a retired federal employee from Bellwood and a recent member of Second Chance Baptist Church in Petersburg. Nita is survived by her son, Linwood S. Hines III (Debbie); granddaughter, Jennifer Hines; grandson, Dustin Hines (Tasha); great-granddaughter, Heaven Roark; and great-grandson, Linwood S. Hines IV. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, July 15, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be private in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk, Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Second Chance Baptist Church, 2701 County Drive, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial