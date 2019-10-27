EARLE, Stephen J., 69, died peacefully at his home in Richmond, Va., on October 21, 2019. Born on December 2, 1949, in North Conway, N.H., Steve was the eldest son to Anne C. and Richard B. Earle. He grew up with three brothers and attended The Holderness School, where he was an avid skier. After high school, Steve worked in a variety of professions and traveled extensively. In 1972, he visited Japan to nurture his interest in macrobiotics and met Akemi, who would become his lifelong partner. Together, they lived in Japan for 16 years while raising two children. Steve was a lifelong scholar of Japanese and East Asian language and culture, and a gifted practitioner of the martial art of Aikido. In Richmond, Steve cofounded The Fan Dojo, a not-for-profit educational institution "dedicated to the dissemination of the art of aikido as a means to physical wellbeing, mental stability, spiritual equanimity and social harmony and understanding." He was also a talented linguist, philosopher and a prolific writer. He wrote several books, including Heaven's Wind, the definitive biography of Nakamura Tempu, as well as numerous articles that examine the human condition. He is remembered fondly for his unique perspectives, unrivaled intellect and undaunted curiosity, perhaps best illustrated by his reaction to and acceptance of his illness, which he viewed calmly as yet another phase of his life worthy of inspection. Steve is survived by his wife, Akemi Earle of Richmond; daughters, Lieko Earle and husband, Nils Halverson, of Boulder, Colo. and Sayako Earle and husband, Brad Polansky, of Kennett Square, Pa.; and four grandchildren, Maya Halverson, Leif Halverson, Lyra Polansky and Gaius Polansky. He is also survived by his three brothers and their partners: Dick Earle and Ally Bury of the UK, Tom and Ruth Earle of Conway, N.H. and Kin Earle and Mim Nelson of Conway, N.H.; as well as four nieces, a nephew, a great-niece and many cousins. A service to celebrate Steve's life will be held at the Fan Dojo, 2310 W. Main Street, Richmond, on November 16, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Steve's honor to The Fan Dojo.View online memorial