EARLY, Dorothea, "DOT," born August 8, 1959, in Richmond, Va. She was the oldest daughter of Mary Archer and Alphonzo Witaker. She attended Richmond Public Schools graduating from George Wythe High School in 1977. Dot leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband, Jefferson "BOBBY" Early; sister, Katrina Burnetta (Grayland); brother, Demistrous Archer; two nieces, Melody Archer and Keosha Archer, whom is the love of her life; nephew, James "JR" Phillips; godson, Kobe Hart; four aunts, cousins, relatives and friends. Dot worked for Chesterfield County Mental Health Group Home, Heritage Oaks and Beaufont Oaks. She was loved by many and will be truly missed. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, where a funeral service will take place Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at 4 p.m. Interment Private.View online memorial
