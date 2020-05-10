EARLY, SUSAN

EARLY, Susan Elaine, of Richmond, Virginia, died peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. She was born in Lawrence, Kansas, on February 21, 1950, the daughter of Port and Mildred Early. She is survived by her daughter, Aurora Harper Early; and her two sisters, Karan Antonette Shelley of Cleveland, Ohio and Karman DeAnn Parker of St. Louis, Missouri; and eight nieces and nephews. She attended Wichita Collegiate School and Goucher College before receiving an M.A. in Poetry from Johns Hopkins University. She worked in development for various nonprofit organizations and foundations in Richmond. She served on the Board of Directors of Virginia Voice, an organization that particularly captured her heart. Her passion was bringing the blessings of art, creativity and support to her community. She was fortunate to be loved by so many, including her wonderful family and friends. Her Celebration of Life will be held at St. James's Episcopal Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Virginia Voice.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Susan Early as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.