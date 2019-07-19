EASLEY, Georgia Ellen, 81, departed this life on July 7, 2019. Georgia Ellen Easley was born to the late John King and Mary F. King. She was preceded in death by her son, Miles J. Easley; and brother, Marvin King. She is survived by daughter, Lorraine K. Leeper (Douglas); son, Leonard Easley; 12 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren; brother, William King (Barbara); and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends, among them, three devoted friends, Ada Ellies, Brenda Nelson and Brenda Sayles. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull St., where she may be viewed today. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Fifth Baptist Church, 1415 W. Cary St., Richmond, Va. 23220. Remains will lie in state on hour prior. Dr. Earl M. Brown, pastor. Interment in the Shiloh Baptist Church cemetery, Powhatan, Va.View online memorial