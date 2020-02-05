EAST, Cassie "Brucie" Bruce, 102, born May 24, 1917, in Mississippi County, Ark., went to be with the Lord January 30, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Ralph Lamar East; and her grandson, Jerry Lamar East Jr. She is survived by her son, Jerry Lamar East Sr. (Mary); daughter, Paulette East Moore (Robert); grandchildren, Elizabeth East Colvin (Steve), John Gilbert East Sr. (Lori), Angela Moore McGee (Ken) and Christopher Scott Moore (Leah); granddaughter-in-law, Joanne East; 12 great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. The second oldest of 13 children, she is also survived by a brother, Larry Dean Lunsford (Linda); and sisters, Roberta Lunsford Runions and Yvonne Lunsford Cole (Charles). She and Ralph left Arkansas and moved to Richmond, Va., during WWII. She worked for Liggett & Myers Tobacco Company for 25 years. After retirement, she and Ralph moved to New Kent County in 1974. She began to sell Avon and met and made friends with so many people. She became the president of the Chickahominy Civic Association. She joined and was eventually elected president of Family and Community Education Club (previously known as 4-H). She sang in the choir and taught Sunday school at Liberty Baptist Church. She was active in the church. Through her work in the church and with children, many of them accepted the Lord and became Christians. She worked diligently with adults as a reading tutor. In 1998, at the age of 79, she moved back to Richmond, Va., to be close to family. She immediately joined and became active in the VAFCE clubs in Richmond and joined Huguenot Road Baptist Church, where she was instrumental in starting the Healing Hearts Group. She held local and state offices in these organizations. In 2015, at the age of 96, she was inducted in the Chesterfield County Senior Volunteer Hall of Fame for volunteer work focused on literacy. She led efforts to donate thousands of books to hospitals to be given to new mothers to encourage them to read to their babies. She was loved by all that met her for her warm smile and accepting attitude for everyone. Her family and friends will miss her terribly. The family will receive friends 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020, at Huguenot Road Baptist Church, 10525 W. Huguenot Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Huguenot Road Baptist Church.View online memorial
