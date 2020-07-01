EASTER, Catherine

EASTER, Mrs. Catherine, age 75, of Richmond, departed this life June 23, 2020. She is survived by one son, Vincent Easter; six sisters, Mattie Lee Washington (Roosevelt), Joyce Spencer (Donald Sr.), Celestine Green, Patricia Hensley (David), Daphane Green and Edith Whitaker (David); four brothers, James Green Sr. (Deborah), Frankie Green Jr., Bobby Green (Patricia) and Alvin Wayne Green (Shelia); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Friday (July 3), at 1 p.m. Interment private. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Friday. The governor's guidance on attendance will apply.View online memorial
