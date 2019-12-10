EATON, Johnnie L. III, 58, departed this life Thursday, December 5, 2019, surrounded by family. He is survived by a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., Fresh Anointed Cathedral, 3001 2nd Avenue, Richmond Va. 23222. Pastor Larry Miles officiating.View online memorial
