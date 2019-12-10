EATON, JOHNNIE

EATON, Johnnie L. III, 58, departed this life Thursday, December 5, 2019, surrounded by family. He is survived by a host of family and friends. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at 11 a.m., Fresh Anointed Cathedral, 3001 2nd Avenue, Richmond Va. 23222. Pastor Larry Miles officiating.

View online memorial

Receive daily news emails sent directly to your email inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.