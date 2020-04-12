EATON, Jon Joseph, of Mechanicsville, Virginia, was called home to the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carolyn Cunningham Eaton; children, Kim Lux, Suzie Eaton, Jon Josef (Jack) Eaton (Kelli) and Jill Eaton Jennings (Randy); four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth Eaton. He was born on January 12, 1938, in Buffalo, N.Y. He proudly served in the United States Army. He loved a good joke, nice clothes, gadgets and muscle cars. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association. The family would like to thank the physicians, specialists, nurses, pharmacists and other caregivers for their time, patience and professionalism.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Northam signs five gun control measures, seeks to amend two others
-
Their mother tested positive for the coronavirus. No one told them, and now she has a few days to live.
-
Five employees at DuPont's Chesterfield plant have tested positive for the coronavirus; plant operations continue
-
Booze delivered: Virginia ABC to allow distilleries to ship directly to consumers
-
Death count reaches 28 at Canterbury - ages 56 to 102
Remembering Loved Ones
Cemetery plot and vault for sale at Westhampton Memorial. We will offer the plot at a discou…