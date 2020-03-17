EATON, Linda Hudgins, 74, of Mechanicsville, gained her angel wings and left for her new home in Heaven on Friday, March 13, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and fought a courageous battle. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie and Isabelle Hudgins; her brother, Charlie Hudgins Jr.; and daughter-in-law, Misty Compton. She is survived by her devoted and wonderful husband of 30 years, Toney; three children, Jeff Compton (Susan), Jill Martz (Butch) and Jolie Crowder (Warren); her loving grandsons, Matthew Compton, Jeremy Martz, Jordan Martz and Joseph Crowder; her beautiful granddaughter, Jenevieve; precious great-grandchildren, Zachary and Adalyn Compton; her sisters, Brenda Wills (Ray) and Lisa Zicafoose (Wayne); and several nieces and nephews. Linda was kind-hearted, generous, hardworking and had a zest for life. She enjoyed the family rivah house, boating, fishing and loved long weekends with family and friends. She enjoyed her motorcycle and rode her own with her husband, son and many friends she met along the way, especially Bucket and CB. A celebration of Linda's life will be announced at a later date by Affinity Funeral Service. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Singapore mobilizes system of state control to contain coronavirus
-
Chesterfield teachers planned a mass protest Friday. Then, class was canceled.
-
UPDATED: Longwood student tests positive for coronavirus
-
Virginia reports its first coronavirus-related death
-
Northam bans large events; attendee of program at VCU tests positive for COVID-19
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 4 cemetery plots worth $16,000 but will take $6,000. Call 1-225-…