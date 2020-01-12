EBELING, Thomas, "Tom," a much-loved son, husband, father and friend, died at 56 years of age on January 1, 2020. He is survived by his loving mother, Georgia; beloved wife, Lisa; and cherished children, Steve and Libby. Tom was known for his deep caring and loyalty to family and friends, professional devotion to serving those suffering from mental illness, passion for music and gardening and his wicked and irreverent sense of humor. Though he died too young, Tom lived a full and joyful life that reflected his values and varied interests. He was an ethical man and his was a life well lived. His family and friends will be eternally grateful to the loving care provided to Tom at Carrington House at the end of his life. A visitation will be held at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., on Thursday, January 16, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. A memorial celebrating Tom's life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at VPM Richmond, 23 Sesame Street. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Tom's honor to Virginia Public Media, home of WCVE FM that provided Tom endless hours of musical enjoyment.View online memorial
EBELING, THOMAS
Service information
Jan 16
Visitation
Thursday, January 16, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Bliley's - Central
3801 Augusta Avenue
Richmond, VA 23230
Jan 18
Memorial Ceremony
Saturday, January 18, 2020
1:00PM
VPM Richmond
23 Sesame Street
Richmond, Virginia 23235
