EBERHARD, Kathleen C., age 91, of Houston, Texas, went to be with the Lord on Friday, April 3, 2020. Kathleen was born December 26, 1928. Kathleen was preceded in death by her husband, Robert W. Eberhard. She attended Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Houston, Texas and enjoyed spending time painting, gardening and completing puzzles. Kathleen is survived by daughter, Tracey Johnston (Mike); daughter, Kelley Freise (Tim); sister, Jeanne Carroll; and grandchildren, M. Quinn Johnston, Jillian Roth (Matthew), Lindsey Johnston and Elizabeth Freise; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, church family and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Kris and John Barton of Sterling Oaks and Lin Warrington for their loving care and support. A Celebration of Life service will be streamed live via Facebook at 11 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Please join us for the service at www.facebook.com/nelsenfuneral. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 18220 Upper Bay Rd., Houston, Texas 77058. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.NelsenRichmond.com for the Eberhard family.View online memorial
