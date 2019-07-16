EBERLY, Robert Franklin "Bobby" III, 72, of Varina, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, July 13, 2019. Bobby was a Vietnam veteran who loved the Lord, his family, gardening, hunting, VHS football and Nags Head. He was a member of the Varina High School, class of 1965. He was an entrepreneur and co-owned and operated Stop and Go convenience store in Sandston. More recently, he built and operated New Market Deli in Varina until his retirement in 2007. He enjoyed serving and being an active member of Four Mile Creek Baptist Church. Bobby loved his family and enjoyed attending his grandchildren's activities and being active in their lives. He will be missed by those that knew and loved him. Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, James Hurst and Vicky Eberly. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cheryl; daughters, Kristen Pierce (David) and Leanne Coston (Duane); grandchildren, James, Julia, Darren and Anna; brother, James H. Eberly Jr. (Joyce); as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 17, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Services will be held Thursday, July 18, at 11 a.m. at Four Mile Creek Baptist Church, 2950 New Market Road, Henrico, Va. 23231. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Four Mile Creek Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial