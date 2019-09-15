ECHOLS, Molly H., 88, of Mechanicsville, Va., entered eternal rest Monday, September 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard W. Harris. Molly was a LPN and enjoyed her career in healthcare. She was a member of the Battery Park Christian Church. Her hobbies included square dancing and round dancing. She leaves to cherish precious memories her husband, Ralph E. Echols; son, Thomas E. Harris (Laura); daughter, Sherry H. Fletcher (Jerry); sisters, Carolyn S. Gurey (Ed) and Edith S. Hurt; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Battery Park Christian Church, 4201 Brook Rd., Richmond, Va. 23227. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bon Secours Hospice and/or Battery Park Christian Church.View online memorial